Make Menus Transparent in Compiz Fusion

Ars Technica's Open Ended blog posts a helpful guide for Linux users running Compiz Fusion who want to make drop-down menus, tooltips, and other items transparent without digging through a massive configuration menu. The instructions requires having the compizconfig-settings-manager package installed, and those who want to tweak specific program windows (like Pidgin or Firefox) might have to spend some time with Compiz's window-matching documentation. But for those who just want a cool-looking 10 percent shade on their menus, this guide should suffice.