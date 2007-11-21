Make Gmail Ubuntu's Default Mail Client

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

If you're both a Gmail junkie and Ubuntu user, you might have set up Thunderbird as your ultimate IMAP client. But non-Thunderbird users and those who prefer web emailing don't have to suffer through unnecessary clicks, thanks to a post at the CAL design NZ How-To Geek blog. By downloading and running a quick terminal command on a script file, you can have all email links on the web and elsewhere open up a Gmail composing window (assuming you're logged into Gmail). This trick should also work in any other Linux distro that lets you set preferred applications, and Windows and Mac users can still use Gmail notifier to get the same effect.

Set Gmail as your Default Mail Client in Ubuntu [the How-To Geek]

