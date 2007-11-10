Lock Up Your Passwords with MyPasswordSafe

Linux only: Free security application MyPasswordSafe offers a single space to store usernames and passwords for all your desktop and web applications. All your password info is locked away with the Blowfish algorithm devised by security expert Bruce Schneier. When called up, the passwords are passed into your clipboard without being displayed, defeating over-the-shoulder hackers. MyPasswordSafe can generate random passwords (as recommended by Bruce), and dual-booters can also store their safes in a format compatible with the Windows equivalent. MyPasswordSafe is a free download and available in most popular Linux repositories.