Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Lock Up Your Passwords with MyPasswordSafe

mypasswordsafe_scaled.png

Linux only: Free security application MyPasswordSafe offers a single space to store usernames and passwords for all your desktop and web applications. All your password info is locked away with the Blowfish algorithm devised by security expert Bruce Schneier. When called up, the passwords are passed into your clipboard without being displayed, defeating over-the-shoulder hackers. MyPasswordSafe can generate random passwords (as recommended by Bruce), and dual-booters can also store their safes in a format compatible with the Windows equivalent. MyPasswordSafe is a free download and available in most popular Linux repositories.

MyPasswordSafe [via PhoroLinux.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles