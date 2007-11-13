Listen to Music On-Demand with Songza

Search and play a wide variety of popular music for free with web site Songza. In a nutshell Songza is a search engine for music—most of which is live—that can stream songs as soon as you click on them and create and organize playlists on-the-fly. Beyond that you can share songs via email, with a simple link, or embedded on a web site (as I've done above). Songza isn't the first site aiming to fill the YouTube-of-audio shoes (see Hype Machine, which is incredible), but if you've got limited options for listening to music at work and recommendation sites like Pandora aren't really your thing, Songza is worth a look.