Lifehacker US up for Weblog award

Voting is now on for the 2007 Weblog awards, and our esteemed parent blog Lifehacker is a finalist in the Best Technology blog category. You can head over and vote for Lifehacker (or Gizmodo for that matter) here.

There's also a category for Best Australian Website, and if you want to add to the growing list of people who apparently can't get enough of All Men are Liars and Sam and the City, head over and cast your vote here.