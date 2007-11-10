We're suffering from a severe case of inflated egos here at Lifehacker, thanks to the upcoming release of Michael A. Banks' new book, Blogging Heroes: Interviews with 30 of the World's Top Bloggers. The book is a collection of behind-the-CMS interviews with bloggers all over the internet, including Mark Frauenfelder of Boing Boing, Chris Anderson of The Long Tail (and a little magazine called Wired), Phillip Lennsen of oft-quoted Google Blogoscoped, and myself. Here's a sneak preview of my interview (PDF). While I'm not convinced typing into a web page is heroic, it's an incredible honour to appear on the same pages as these folks. Thanks to Mr. Banks for the recognition—Mom is so proud! Blogging Heroes is available for pre-order now, and will be on shelves end of November.