Learn the Truth About 11 Food Myths

Food blog Diethack takes on a number of myths, old wives' tales, and false claims about the health properties of certain foods and roots out where the healthy truth lies. Among a few oft-quoted properties of prunes, carrots, and other supposed miracle foods was one I've heard from a number of (usually newly started) vegetarians:

Two bananas are the equivalent of a beefsteak

False: You need at least 12 to 14 bananas to equate the protein value of 100g of a beefsteak, but it is more nutritious to eat 12 bananas than a beefsteak.

What food myths are you tired of hearing, and which have you found to be the honest truth? Let's hear them in the comments. Photo by *clairity*.

11 Widespread Food Statements Demystified [Diethack]

