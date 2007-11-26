Flickrvision is a webapp that displays the newest uploads to the popular photo-sharing service, Flickr. As the globe spins, photos pop up from every continent, featuring landscapes, architecture, people, animals, food, and anything imaginable. Since Flickr is used by people all over the globe, it's also a great tool to learn about the world. It's actually quite fascinating to spend just a few minutes watching the globe whirl around; the eclectic photographs representative of different countries is quite eye-opening.
Learn About the World with Flickrvision
Comments
More like "Learn About the US with Flickrvision".
It seems to me that 90% of the images it displays are from the US.