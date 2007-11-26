Lead and Command Respect

Your behaviour dictates whether you're respected or ridiculed. If you want to avoid the latter, the Even Happier weblog suggests ways to commandeer respect and become more of a leader than a follower. The bottom line: body language predicts the outcome. Stand tall, sit up straight, avoid fidgety movements with your hands, and smile so that you're ahead of the game. Clothing is almost as important: wear pressed professional clothes, especially if the situation calls for it. Finally, focus on your actions: open doors and allow others to walk before you. Appear organised with necessary paperwork. Videotape yourself and review your actions to see where you can improve. These small changes could certainly improve your overall outlook on life and also have a profound impact on how you're treated by your peers. Photo by dbking.