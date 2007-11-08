Knock Down Email Fast with Mail Act-On

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

mail-act-on 1.pngMac OS X only: Process all of your email from the comfort of your keyboard with free, open source Mail.app plugin Mail Act-On. If you're new to Mail Act-On, just install the plug-in and then read the documentation for how to create rules for filing emails with your oft-used actions. When all's said and done, Mail Act-On is similar to the Gmail Macros script but with less focus on navigation and much more potential for creating powerful rules for dealing with email. We've mentioned this plug-in once before, but this latest version adds support for Leopard. Mail Act-On is free, Mac OS X only. If you use Mail Act-On, share your favourite actions in the comments.

Mail Act-On for Leopard [Indev]

