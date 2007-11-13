Windows only: Freeware application Task Killer sits in your taskbar and displays all of your running processes—something like a streamlined version of Windows Task Manager. If you see a runaway process or a process you want to end, just click it and confirm that you want to unload that process. Hanging processes will appear in red so you can quickly hunt down and end that frozen process. Even if you don't want to kill a process, Task Killer provides a quick view of memory usage of your currently running processes. It's not as robust as the full-featured Process Explorer, but if you're looking for a quick way to examine and end processes, Task Killer is a handy, extremely lightweight (under 1MB memory) app. Task Killer is freeware, Windows only.
Kill Runaway Processes from the Task Bar with Task Killer
