Kick Off Your Daily Browsing with Morning Coffee

morning-coffee.pngWindows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Simplify your morning coffee-and-web routine with the Morning Coffee Firefox extension. Morning Coffee bookmarks your regular reads by day (or by combinations of days) and opens up the appropriate set of bookmarks for each day with the click of a button. So let's say you check an infrequently updating site every Tuesday and Thursday, but you want to get your fix of Lifehacker every day. You can set up Morning Coffee to open specific sites only on specific days so that each morning you're ready to do your routine reading, you'll get exactly the sites you want. Granted, you could do something similar by creating bookmark folders for each day, but getting the same feature set out of that method wouldn't be nearly as simple. Morning Coffee is free, works wherever Firefox does.

Morning Coffee [Firefox Add-ons via Web Worker Daily]

  • Rob Guest

    Love this extension, purely because I can open any tabs saved in Session Manager and then open my daily reads in addition!

