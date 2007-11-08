Keyboard-Friendly To-Do List with Tudumo

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Windows only: Free-for-now to-do list application Tudumo is styled for those aiming at Getting Things Done and geared to keyboard shortcut enthusiasts. All the basic to-do features like tags, due dates, action descriptions are present, but hitting one shortcut (Ctrl-Windows-T) from anywhere to add a quick item is a nice way to keep your list front-and-center. Tudumo also features quick as-you-type search and drag-and-drop tagging. Tudumo is a free download while it's still in beta for Windows XP, 2000 and Vista and requires the Microsoft .NET 2.0 platform be installed.

Tudumo [via the How-To Geek]

