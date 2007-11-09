Keep the Start Menu Sorted Alphabetically

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Experience Windows XP users likely know how to manually alphabetise their Start menu's programs list, but doing so after every single new install gets old pretty quickly. The Elder Geek offers a solution that keeps your programs alphabetised at all times—even if you try to re-sort it. The trick involves making a registry hack, and the Elder Geek points out that this one in particular could do some damage if done incorrectly, so make sure to back up your registry before venturing in.

