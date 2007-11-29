Is Open Office too slow to be usable?

In other OSDC news, speaker Stewart Smith gave a Lightning Talk on OpenOffice 2.3 yesterday. To illustrate the speed issues with the open source office suite, he started to open the program at the start of his talk. And finished the talk before the program had successfully opened. Admittedly Lighting Talks are usually 5-7 minutes long, but still. Ouch.
I'll admit I'm disheartened to hear that even on a high end laptop, OpenOffice can be so ridiculously slow. Have you used Open Office, or are you using it now? How have you found it? Should I be looking around for a different open source office suite?
I tested OpenOffice on my own computer and now use it instead of equivalent MS products. (Although I actually use a wiki for most of my activities, then export my work as needed).
Once I knew it worked fine, I installed it on my wife's new computer, which unlike her old computer didn't have MS Word installed.
Two weeks later I asked her how she was getting on with OpenOffice. She's a full-time professional writer who works to deadlines. If anyone needs a word processor that 'just works' it's her. She said, "What do you mean?".
That said, I do think it's a bit slow to start up. Perhaps this will be fixed in future versions, but software creators don't generally seem to regard this as a problem worth fixing. No idea why not.