Install Greasemonkey Scripts in Safari with GreaseKit

greasekit.pngMac users: Web site Simplehelp steps through how to run Greasemonkey user scripts in Safari with free tools SIMBL (a patching tool for Cocoa apps) and GreaseKit (previously posted as Creammonkey). Unfortunately not every Greasemonkey script will work with GreaseKit (though the project appears to be striving toward that end), and my favourite Greasemonkey script, previously mentioned Gmail Macros, doesn't work with it yet, but most scripts should work. Hopefully in time Safari addicts can take advantage of all of the Greasemonkey user scripts that add so much to Firefox.

How to run Greasemonkey scripts in Safari [SimpleHelp]

