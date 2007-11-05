Improve Your Memory With Ten Minutes of Talking

Ten minutes of conversation can improve your memory as much or more than traditional memory boosting exercises, reports ScienceDaily:

The higher the level of participants' social interaction, researchers found, the better their cognitive functioning. This relationship was reliable for all age groups, from the youngest through the oldest.

On the flip side, social isolation can have a negative impact on memory, as well as emotional well-being. While you're working on your memory skills, don't forget to put your short term memory to the test.