iiNet 'naked DSL' charges you for uploading

When we posted about iiNet's introduction of a naked DSL service last week, we didn't notice that iiNet has decided to count uploads towards your bandwidth allowance - something pointed out to us by eagled-eyed commenter Sethaan.

Gizmodo has expressed some concerns about this nasty trend over here, and taken a look at Whirlpool's take on the issue.

Like a few people, I'm quite interested in getting rid of my landline phone and it's accompanying monthly fee, but being charged for uploads sours the offer somewhat. Hopefully when more naked DSL services come online in the new year, they'll nix the upload charge.

So would being charged for uploads be a deal breaker for you? How important is it to get rid of the landline, anyway?