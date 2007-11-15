Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

iiNet announces naked DSL plans

Naked DSL is finally here for those wishing to dump their monthly landline fee. APC magazine reports that iiNet has announced a $49.95 package which offers 2GB peak and 2GB off peak download allowance - with the sweetner of free local and national calls through iiNet's VoIP service. Calls to mobiles aren't free - they're charged at 29c per minute, with no call connection fee.

There's a full pricing table of the available home and business plans in the APC article, or you can check out the details at iiNet's website here.

iiNet's Naked DSL goes on sale; pricing revealed [APC]

Comments

  • sethaan @Sethaan

    The pricing pretty closely matches their not-naked (clothed?) plans with VOIP, until you see the little "Both downloads and uploads count towards your Naked DSL monthly quota".

    Nice job sneaking that one in iiNet, you're one of the big boys now ...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles