If you've been waiting impatiently for Google to roll out IMAP access to your Gmail account, your wait is over—IMAP access is now available to all. Now everyone can turn Thunderbird into the ultimate Gmail IMAP client.
Gmail
Comments
Further to my post on changing Gmail settings to English US to get the Imap option. Make sure you follow the Gmail instructions exactly for TBird. When setting up the new account, do not click Gmail, instead click the first item Email Account. Then you will get to the Imap option.
NOTE: When Imap is running in TBird and you click the Gmail folder it will download all your web archive. Make sure your usage plan is up to it.
For Australian users who might have English UK as their Gmail language - it looks like you need to change to English US to see the Imap option. I am now off to see if I can get Imap working for Thunderbird on Macbook