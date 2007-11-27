How to Memorise Anything?

Wired details how to use mnemonic visualisations and rhyming techniques to build robust memorisation schemes and memorise anything. For example:

The Number/Rhyme technique is a very simple way of remembering lists of items in a specific order. It is an example of a peg system—i.e. a system whereby facts are 'pegged' to known sequences of cues (here the numbers 1 - 10). This ensures that no facts are forgotten (because gaps in information are immediately obvious), and that the starting images of the mnemonic visualizations are well known.

The use of mnemonics for memorisation is by no means new, but Wired's article offers an excellent primer. If you're big on mnemonics, give us a glimpse at your system in the comments.