How to Fail at Getting Things Done

Productivity blogger Brett Kelly says it's easy to completely drop the ball when you're trying to incorporate Getting Things Done into your life, and lists some specific ways he has failed at it. Like:

Do your weekly review when you're damn good and ready - Make sure to never even attempt to schedule a regular time for your weekly review. Friday afternoon, Saturday night, Wednesday during lunch. You're a busy person with a dynamic life - you clearly can't be expected to block out 1-2 hours per week!

As someone who's found Weekly Review religion, and at times, lost it again, this one hit home. What's made you fall off the GTD wagon? Let us know in the comments.

A Roadmap to Spectacular GTD Failure [The Cranking Widgets Blog]

