Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

How to double your CD storage rack space

ikea_CDs.png

 

 

 

If you have limited space and a burgeoning CD collection, this storage hack from the Ikea Hacker blog might appeal.

The trick is basically to put two CD storage units back to back and on wheels, so you can rotate the new unit to get to the CDs at the back. They've used an old Robyn CD shelving unit from Ikea but there's no reason it wouldn't work for any pair of CD shelves.

As long as you don't mind having to swivel it to see the CDs at the back, this is a nice space-saving idea.

Limited Space? Just Double up the Storage [Ikea Hacker]

Comments

  • betterThanYou Guest

    How to double your CD storage rack space:
    buy a second one.

    lamest article ever.

    0
  • B_B Guest

    Maybe the title should have been "How to Compact your Disc Storage". The way it's phrased is a bit misleading and uninspiring, even though the actual idea in the article is pretty good.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles