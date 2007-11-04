The BBC Relationship channel has an intriguing article on how to argue productively by sticking to predetermined guidelines. For instance, it's not a good idea to bring up absolutes:

Don't use absolutes - never say "never", "always", "should" or "shouldn't". They're irritating and often inaccurate. For example, "You never wash up" will almost certainly get a response of "What about when...?"

Arguments are never fun, but at least with these guidelines, you can hash out what you need to hash out without walking away with hurt feelings (hopefully!). What are your best tips for a productive argument? Let's hear in the comments.