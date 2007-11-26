How Do You Keep Your Digital Photographs Safe?

If you own a digital camera, you've certainly feared the worst: losing those precious memories on your memory card. The folks at T3 recommend ways to minimize the damage: don't rely on a single large memory card (instead, opt in for a few smaller ones), transfer images to a laptop or backup drive as soon as possible, burn the photos on optical media, and back up to an additional hard drive—just in case. If you already have a back up plan for your hard drive, it doesn't hurt to extend a disaster recovery plan to your digital snaps. How do you keep your images safe and sound? Let's hear about your tips, tricks, and tools of the trade in the comments.