If you own a digital camera, you've certainly feared the worst: losing those precious memories on your memory card. The folks at T3 recommend ways to minimize the damage: don't rely on a single large memory card (instead, opt in for a few smaller ones), transfer images to a laptop or backup drive as soon as possible, burn the photos on optical media, and back up to an additional hard drive—just in case. If you already have a back up plan for your hard drive, it doesn't hurt to extend a disaster recovery plan to your digital snaps. How do you keep your images safe and sound? Let's hear about your tips, tricks, and tools of the trade in the comments.
How Do You Keep Your Digital Photographs Safe?
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
My system is to keep the primary copies of my pictures on an operating hard drive and back up to Amazon S3 using Jungle Disk. This gives me peace of mind that one copy is on media that I know is currently functional because I'm using it and the other copy can be restored from reasonably quickly in a single transaction if necessary.
Both hard disks and Amazon S3 are cheap per GB so I see no advantage to copy onto optical media that can degrade or get lost without my ever knowing.