Host a Neo-Slacker Thanksgiving

US-centric: Hosting a Thanksgiving meal at your place sounds like a great idea—until you're up into the wee morning hours of Turkey Day. But opening up your home to friends and family doesn't have to be a solitary burden. Chow.com is building a guide to a "Neoslacker Interactive Thanksgiving," offering links to email your guests a not-too-hard recipe and shopping list for a dish to bring over. The feature also sports some helpful tips on turkeys, wine pairings, and centerpieces, along with funny/useful holiday hacks like "How to eat more" and "How to keep people out of the kitchen." Whether you use Chow's guide or not, now's a good time to start planning ahead for Nov. 22. Thanks, Steve!