So the other day we told you how to jailbreak your iPhone. Now according to Tom Krazit at CNET, over 100,000 people have used the AppSnapp app to unlock their iPhone for 3rd party apps. That's a lot of free iPhones running around, and still we have none in Australia. Sigh.
Hordes flock to bust iPhone out of jail
i saw one on Rove last night so i think he might have brang one back from the US and unlocked it over here.