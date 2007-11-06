Homemade Bread Made Cheap, Delicious, and Easy

The Simple Dollar weblog details the process and financial, health and taste benefits of baking your own bread from scratch.

What I've found is that many people are simply intimidated by the seemingly complex and work-intensive process of making bread. It seems difficult and loaded with steps and significant work. In fact, bread is quite easy to make at home, and you only need a few staple ingredients to make a simple loaf.

The post points out that not only can making your own bread be quick and simple, but it's also likely to be considerably more healthy and tasty than your traditional store-bought industrial bread. If you're an old hand at homemade bread, let's hear your thoughts in the comments.