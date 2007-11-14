Home security via SMS

Techdirt has turned up a NZ security company which can forward security camera footage of your house to your mobile phone if your alarm gets tripped. Sounds like a nice use of security and mobile phone tech, but the Techdirt report says that a lack of MMS-enabled phones means not a lot of people are using the service.
