Group Chat Now Available in Gmail

Google Chat's three different interfaces have moved closer together in features with the addition of group chat for the new version of Gmail. Group chat has been available for a few months in the Google Chat gadget, and those invited to chat must be using either the gadget or the new version of Gmail. Still, it's a handy feature for groups who all use Gmail or those using GChat as their secret at-work IM. Oh, and they've added smileys as well.