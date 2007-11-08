Grab Text for your TiddlyWiki with TiddlySnip

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Eliminate another step on your path to wiki-based organisation with TiddlySnip, a free Firefox extension. Once you've configured TiddlySnip to point at your wiki, online at TiddlySpot or off, you can submit entire web pages, your clipboard contents, or just the text you've selected to it, with custom tags and duplicate prevention. For those wondering what's with all the tiddly talk, TiddlyWiki is a one-page, one-file personal wiki that you can bring anywhere and type away at to contain your thoughts, projects, and anything else. I've already started using TiddlySnip to store away StumbleUpon discoveries for later and pare down my lengthy list of del.icio.us bookmarks, but I've only just begun.