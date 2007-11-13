Grab and Edit Images Online with Picnik Extension

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Skip the upload process and edit images entirely within your browser with the Picnik Firefox extension, a free download that adds right-click functionality to online image editor Picnik. Once installed, any website image can be right-clicked and sent to Picnik for editing, and entire pages—or just the visible portion—can also be grabbed. For those constantly grabbing screenshots or wanting to do a little cropping, rotation, or resizing before downloading, the extension eliminates the download-and-upload redundancy of online image editing. The Picnik extension is a free download and works wherever Firefox does.

Picnik Firefox extension [via CyberNet]

