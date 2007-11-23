Google's mobile guru talks Android

Well we were hoping for a Google phone, and what Google's delivered instead is Android, an open software mobile phone. Google's fostering development on the platform by releasing a developer kit and offering $US10 million in prizes for the best software developed for the new platform.

ZDNet has today published an interview with Andy Rubin, head of mobile platforms at Google, where he talks about Android, Linux, the iPhone and the "Dream" prototype phone. Read it here.