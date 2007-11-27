Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Google Notebook gets new features including mobility

google_notebook_logo.pngMy latest favourite web tool, Google Notebook, has been buffed with a few new features including mobile phone access, integration with Google Bookmarks, labels, and the ability to quickly save snippets from web pages into your Notebook.
You can access your notebooks on your mobile phone by pointing your phone's XHTML compliant web browser to http://www.google.com/notebook/m. You can't create new notebooks from your phone, however.
You can use the in-browser Notebook tool to collect snippets from web pages - both images and text - by hightlighting what you want to save and clicking on the yellow star at the bottom of the notebook.
And finally you can use labels to tag the notes in your Notebook.
Get the full rundown on the new features here.

I <3 Firefox + Google Notebook. :)

