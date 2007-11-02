Web-clipping service Google Notebook now has two helpful organisation features, labels and bookmark integration, that should make life easier for those who store lots of ideas away for later. Labels make sorting through your clips easier, of course, and web links stored inside the "unfiled" notebook are automatically added to Google Bookmarks. The Google Notebook Firefox extension has also been updated to make adding text notes or bookmarks as easy as clicking on a star button. Looking to get started with Google Notebook? Check out Gina's guide to getting things done with Google Notebook.
Google Notebook Adds Labels, Bookmarks
