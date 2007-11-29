Google Maps Mobile Adds GPS-Like "My Location"

We'd all love a little GPS on our phone, but generally a device with GPS built in (plus the price of service) costs more than many of us are willing to shell out. Luckily the latest (beta) version of Google Maps Mobile has added a new feature called My Location, which uses data from cell phone towers to provide an approximation of your location on a Google Map—meaning GPS-like results from any phone that can run Google Maps Mobile!

Once installed, just fire up Google Maps on your supported phone and hit '0' to view your location (you're the blue dot). If your phone already has GPS built in, the new Google Maps Mobile will use it to pinpoint your position. If you don't have a GPS-enabled phone, you may see an approximate location indicated by a blue dot with a lighter blue circle around it so you know there's a little uncertainty about exact location.

While this isn't real-time turn-by-turn directions, it's still a helluva lot better than nothing—and should make putting Google Maps Mobile to use on-the-go a lot quicker and easier. (I'm just waiting for the iPhone Gmaps to update with this.) Google Maps Mobile with My Location is freeware, works on "most web-enabled mobile phones, including Java, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, and Nokia/Symbian devices." If you give it a try, let us know how well the My Location feature is finding you in the comments.