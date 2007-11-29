Google launches open source competition for teens

The Open Source Developers Conference is on in Brisbane this week and one tidbit of cool news to come out of it was Google's announcement of the Highly Open Participation Contest - an open source competition for teenagers.

Google's teaming up with a swag of open source organisations to provide a list of challenges for entrants, ranging from code, documentation, research, outreach, quality assurance, training, translation and user interface.

Participants will be in the running to win $10,000 and a trip to the Googleplex in Mountain View, California.

So if you have a smart kid brother or sister who you think might get a buzz out of it, point them towards http://code.google.com/opensource to get started.

The contest is open to students age 13 and older who have not yet begun university studies. Contestants will be able to claim tasks until 7pm on January 22, 2008, with winners announced on February 11.

