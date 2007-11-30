Google Gadgets for Your Dashboard

Mac OS X only: The entirety of Google Gadgets is now available for Mac users as Dashboard widgets through Google Desktop for Mac. Altogether this isn't groundbreaking, since you could use the new web clips feature in Leopard or the Widgetops Universal Google Gadget widget to add any Google Gadget to your Dashboard, but it's a nice integration nonetheless. If you're a Google Gadget lover, let's hear your favourites in the comments.