Gmail's Best New Keyboard Shortcut

We already mentioned that the recent Gmail revamp includes new keyboard shortcuts, but this one deserves an individual shout: when you're viewing a Gmail message, you can archive it and move to the next or previous message in one keystroke. Use the square brackets, [ to archive and go to the previous message and ] to archive and go to the next message in Gmail. Alternately, you can press y, then o to archive a message and go to the next one. You must have the keyboard shortcuts enabled in your account (visit Settings to do so.)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink