Gmail Macros Updates for New Gmail, Adds Productivity Shortcut

Firefox with Greasemonkey: Bring the keyboard shortcut glory of Gmail Macros back to your updated Gmail account with the new and improved Gmail Macros Greasemonkey script. Whether you grew to love the Gmail Macros script through its integration with our very own Better Gmail Firefox extension or you've always used it with Greasemonkey and have been aching for it back ever since Gmail updated and broke Macros, the new script from Google Reader developer Mihai Parparita promises to restore your favourite Gmail shortcut tool.

As an added bonus for the productivity set, the script has added a new shortcut (f) that will focus the current view. That is, pressing 'f' from a Followup label will display all unread, starred, or messages that are also in the inbox. The Gmail Macros script is free to install, requires Greasemonkey. This also means that Better Gmail enthusiasts can eventually expect restored support for Gmail Macros. That snappy new Gmail is beginning to look really attractive.