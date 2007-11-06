The Web Worker Daily takes the blowtorch to email management with its list of five simple hacks to reduce your inbox to zero.

Email triage is very necessary for miminising the time you spend on responding, but also for ensuring that respond in a timely manner to things which need it. I particularly liked the five sentence rule:

"Limit all emails to five sentences or less, and you’ll spend much less time responding to email. Yes, it will force you to say less, and to choose your words more carefully. Yes, that’s a good thing. It will drastically cut your email processing time down."

Five Simple Hacks to Get Your Email Inbox to Empty [Web Worker Daily]