Get Step-by-Step Video Cooking Guides at FoodTube

Web site FoodTube aggregates cooking videos from sites like YouTube and Google Video by recipe to give you visual step-by-step instructions for preparing a dish. Some of the videos are user-generated while others appear to be cooking shows uploaded to YouTube, but most of them are very detailed and extremely useful for on-demand instructions when you're ready to make a new dish (like the sweet sticky rice with mango guide featured on FoodTube above).

FoodTube.net

