Get Smarter and More Productive on Twitter

Blogger and Lifehacker reader Caroline Middlebrook has put together a comprehensive guide to using, being productive with and—just as important—not abusing the micro-blogging service Twitter. Many of her tips and advice should be familiar to regular Twitter users (and Lifehacker readers), but her compilations of software tools, webapps, mashups and productivity tools are great all-in-one lists to check out. While you're trying out new Twitter tools, don't forget to check out Lifehacker's own Twitter feed of top posts. Thanks, Caroline!

The Big Juicy Twitter Guide [Caroline Middlebrook]

