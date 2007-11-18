Get Rid of Gmail's Unread Spam Count

So you never look at the contents of your Gmail Spam label, and you don't want to see the unread count pile up any more? In lieu of the Hide Spam-Count Greasemonkey user script (which doesn't quite yet work with the new Gmail upgrades), you can set up a filter using the in:spam criteria to automatically mark junk mail as read. For extra protection against false positives, add other criteria to your filter, like make sure the message doesn't include your name, school, or company. Note: when you set up the filter, Gmail will pop a message saying that in: and label: criteria don't work with filters, but in fact in:spam does seem to work in my test. Brilliant!