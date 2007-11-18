Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Get Rid of Gmail's Unread Spam Count

gmailspamreadfilter.png

So you never look at the contents of your Gmail Spam label, and you don't want to see the unread count pile up any more? In lieu of the Hide Spam-Count Greasemonkey user script (which doesn't quite yet work with the new Gmail upgrades), you can set up a filter using the in:spam criteria to automatically mark junk mail as read. For extra protection against false positives, add other criteria to your filter, like make sure the message doesn't include your name, school, or company. Note: when you set up the filter, Gmail will pop a message saying that in: and label: criteria don't work with filters, but in fact in:spam does seem to work in my test. Brilliant!

Gmail - Mark Spam Messages as Read [The Quixotic Engineer]

Comments

  • Patrick Guest

    This is awesome and still works, no more cleaning the SPAM folder

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles