Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Get More From Credit Card Rewards

rewards_cards_scaled.jpg

When it comes to credit cards, getting a "reward" can actually be a setback if you don't get the right benefits or use them wisely. Over at the Dumb Little Man blog, J.W. Corbett from card comparison website Creditor Web offers some great advice on how to actually benefit from rewards-based cards. He kicks off his eight-point list with a doozie:

About 95% of all rewards cards offer the exact same reward; 1% cash back. They each package it differently such as airline miles, points, cash, hotel discounts, etc., but the truth is a "point" or "mile" is generally worth 1 cent. In the end all the rewards still end up being the equivalent of about 1% cash.

Corbett's other tips include reminders to pay off the card's balance every month and plan how to use the rewards money. How did you choose your rewards card? Leave your own suggestions in the comments.

How to Really Maximize Your Credit Card [Dumb Little Man]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles