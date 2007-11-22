Get Fine-Point Mouse Control with MouseKeys

The CyberNet blog points to a tucked-away feature in Windows that could come in handy for graphic designers or others needing precision mouse control. MouseKeys, an option contained in the accessibility controls, moves the mouse with the numeric keypad and can be set to turn on and off with a hotkey. Our own Adam Pash's Mouser offers greater functionality and customisation, but MouseKeys could be a useful tweak for when you rarely need brain-surgeon-like pointing power.