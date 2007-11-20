Get Familiar with Find with an Easy Tutorial

Add-ons like Tracker, Beagle, and Google Desktop can give Linux users powerful search-and-launch capabilities, but knowing a little command line kung-fu can be a faster path to your files and programs. Linux blog Debian/Ubuntu Tips & Tricks offers a stellar introduction to "find," a built-in command that Linux (and Mac) users can use to launch intensely specific searches. Follow along and you'll be able to locate that MP3 you downloaded last Tuesday with the word "house" in the title in seconds flat. Feel like broadening your bash skills a bit further? Check out a more full-fledged introduction to Unix commands or print out a handy guide to the command line.