Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Get Familiar with Find with an Easy Tutorial

find_command_crop.jpg

Add-ons like Tracker, Beagle, and Google Desktop can give Linux users powerful search-and-launch capabilities, but knowing a little command line kung-fu can be a faster path to your files and programs. Linux blog Debian/Ubuntu Tips & Tricks offers a stellar introduction to "find," a built-in command that Linux (and Mac) users can use to launch intensely specific searches. Follow along and you'll be able to locate that MP3 you downloaded last Tuesday with the word "house" in the title in seconds flat. Feel like broadening your bash skills a bit further? Check out a more full-fledged introduction to Unix commands or print out a handy guide to the command line.

How-To: Find files on your computer with find [Debian/Ubuntu Tips & Tricks]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles