Free Wi-Fi for Sydney delayed

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the state government's plan to offer free wi-fi for the Sydney CBD has been delayed.

The state government had promised free wi-fi by 2009 for the CBD, North Sydney, Parramatta, Penrith, Liverpool, Newcastle, Wollongong and Gosford. They're now saying the complexity of the project and the number of tenders is slowing things down.

Maybe they just need to get Adelaide-based ISP Internode on the case - they've been offering free municipal Wi-Fi in Adelaide and other regional areas for a fair while.