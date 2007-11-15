The Wall Street Journal added Digg buttons throughout its paid-subscription website yesterday, but any article that's been dugg will be freely viewable. Tech blog Digital Inspiration points out that by adding the feed from this search result to your reader, you can check out every story that gets even just one digg click. New WSJ owner Rupert Murdoch has said he plans to break down the pay wall entirely, but until then, this might be the next best way to browse the influential newspaper. UPDATE: Well, less than an hour later and I've got 50 hits on that feed. Those wanting more specific, less overwhelming WSJ content should modify that search above by changing the parameters to "Title, Description, and URL" and adding a subject like "oil" or "Microsoft" after "online.wsj.com."
Free Wall Street Journal Stories Through Digg RSS
