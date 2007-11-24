Free Nature-Based Wallpaper

Editor alumnus Kyle Pott pointed us toward a collection of striking, high-quality wallpaper images, all available free from Microsoft Technical Evangelist Mike Swanson's blog. The images are mostly nature based and available in common desktop and laptop resolutions. Most are nature-based, and all of them shot with an eye for icon placement and light balance. For more free desktop dressing, including fonts and icons, check out Gina's Top 10 roundup of free wallpaper, fonts and icon sources.